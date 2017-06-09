University of Tennessee introduces Tony Vitello as new baseball coach

KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee made it official today when they introduced Tony Vitello as the new Vols baseball coach. Vitello comes to Tennessee after four seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Arkansas.

“University of Tennessee is the big league club, the big league NFL team, it is it in the state and we want to make sure we recognize that by recruiting the top talent in the state. Like it was here, it will be all about matches as it relates to recruiting. But all the players in this state need to know that we know who they are, we know what they’re capabilities are and then we’re going to our best, not just to find the one’s that are the best players to play on this field, but the ones who embody what we’re looking for.”

Vitello helped lead the Razorbacks to three NCAA tournaments, including a trip to Omaha for the College World Series in 2015.