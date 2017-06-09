Trial date set for Hawkins Co. man facing vehicular homicide charge

Jeffrey Jones

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A trial date has been set for a Hawkins County man charged in a crash that killed a woman last year.

Jeffrey Jones was arraigned in criminal court Friday morning in Rogersville.

Jones was charged with vehicular homicide as the result of a crash last May that killed Beth Henegar.

Investigators said Jones was driving under the influence when that crash happened near the intersection of Highway 11W and Jackson Road in Rogersville.

On Friday, a judge set a trial date of Sept. 26  for Jones. He remains jailed on $80,000 bond.

