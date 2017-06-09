Tonight: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life to be held in Founder’s Park

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – People across our region are lacing up their walking shoes this evening in an effort to fight cancer.

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is underway in Founder’s Park in Johnson City.

Participants are using inspirational stories of those affected by cancer to offer hope and raise money for education, prevention and, of course, a cure.

Our own Nate Morabito is the emcee of tonight’s event, which will include a touching ceremony to honor cancer survivors, as well as loved ones who passed away.

A survivor lap will take place at 7 p.m., with the event closing ceremonies happening at 10 p.m.

