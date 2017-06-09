Swanson hustles for double, Ruiz lifts Braves over Mets 3-2

CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) – Dansby Swanson turned a normal grounder up the middle into a hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves over the New York Mets 3-2 Friday. With one out in the ninth, Swanson hit a bouncer through the infield and ran hard out of the batter’s box.

As center fielder Curtis Granderson took a casual approach to the ball, Swanson never let up as he rounded first base and slid head-first into second. Josh Edgin then relieved Fernando Salas (0-2), and Ruiz followed with a single to left. Swanson skipped out of the way of the ball, sped home and slid in safely.

Braves players poured out of the dugout to surround Ruiz, with Swanson rushing to congratulate him. Swanson’s two-run double in the sixth gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Jim Johnson (4-1) pitched a scoreless ninth. Granderson and Travis d’Arnaud hit homers for New York. Mets starter Matt Harvey threw five scoreless innings.