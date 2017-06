Chef Joe McCray is back for another Food City Friday. This morning, he’s making a perfect dish for a cold meal on the back deck a hot summer evening, summer shrimp and pasta salad!

Throw in some bread sticks and you have a nice meal suitable for a lady but with enough shrimp to please the hearty appetite of a gentleman. For more, visit Food City’s website.

Recipe:Summer Shrimp and Pasta Salad