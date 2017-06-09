Renovations underway at Steele Creek Park Nature Center

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Upgrades are underway now at the Steele Creek Park Nature Center.

A joint project between the City of Bristol and The Friends of Steele Creek Park is nearing completion of a two-story addition to the existing nature center.

The total cost of the project is $1.5 million dollars.

A new exhibit will feature an island of aquariums with forest exhibits on each side, mimicking a panorama view of the lake.

Nature Center manager Jeremy Stout said this is a way to see how much life there is in the 2,200 acre park.

Stout said, “Most people aren’t going to see every inch of the park. But the nature center provides a window into the natural history and a biodiversity. It gives you an idea as to some of what the park has to offer.”

The center opened in 1995 and was a 2,600 square foot facility.

The new facility increases the nature center to almost 9,000 square feet and makes the facility handicap accessible.

The nature centers offers the public a chance to see the diversity of life within the park through it exhibits and displays.

The facility is expected to have a soft opening in October of this year.

