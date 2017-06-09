Man charged after truck hits N. State of Franklin Road guardrail, leaves scene

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a Sevierville man on multiple charges after he reportedly hit a guardrail with his truck and left the scene.

According to a JCPD news release, Michael White, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop on a Ford Ranger truck that had hit a guardrail on the interstate and then left the scene.

Police found the truck on North State of Franklin Road, where it had stopped. White told officers that he hit the guardrail and left the scene.

White’s driving history revealed he was a habitual motor offender.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, light law violation and driving while restrictions in effect (habitual motor offender).

White was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $9,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.