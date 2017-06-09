Knoxville woman, 23, reported missing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville woman was reported missing.

Anna Leigh Settle, 23, was last in contact with friends three weeks ago. Investigators believe she may be with her boyfriend, Bryan Henderson, and friend, Heather Duncan.

Duncan was also reported missing.

Settle’s family believe Anna may have been spotted at a KOC Campground in Strasburg, Colorado on May 24. She may also be in the Vallejo, California area.

She is 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes. She has brown, shoulder-length straight hair. Settle has a tattoo of a small skeleton key on the middle of her back.

If anyone has information, contact KPD at 865-215-7212.