JCPD: Bristol, TN pair face drug, criminal impersonation charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested two people on multiple charges Thursday.

According to a JCPD news release, Jana Wheeler, 46 and Michael Hawk, 48, both of Bristol, Tenn. were charged following an investigation into a shoplifting at Tractor Supply, located at 4534 Bristol Highway.

During the investigation, Wheeler and Hawk had approximately four grams of methamphetamine packaged for resale, miscellaneous items of drug paraphernalia and criminal impersonation charges in an attempt to avoid arrests on outstanding warrants.

Wheeler and Hawk were both charged with possession schedule II for resale, simple possession/casual exchange, criminal impersonation and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

They were both transferred to the Sullivan County Detention Center, where they were awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.