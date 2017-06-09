‘Got The Kids Covered’ free event a success at Covered Bridge Celebration

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The 51st annual Covered Bridge Celebration is happening this weekend into Historic Downtown Elizabethton and a new attraction this year all for the kids.

It’s called “Got the Kids Covered!” free kids’ area and is located beside the Bonnie Kate Theater.

The celebration still has Kids’ Island events where kids can play games and ride trains and inflatable, but that cost money.

Heather Mann said this event was perfect for her four children.

“I think this has been a great addition to the covered bridge festival. When you have a family with lots of children, it can run you a lot between food and fun activities for the kids. Having this free stuff makes the whole family be able to enjoy it so much more,” Mann said.

Organizers said they wanted to give all families away to have fun with their kids that would hit so hard in the wallet.

Attendees also have the opportunity to take part in different activities inside Bonnie Kate as well.

There will be singing, storytelling, and shows of all kinds of activities tailored just to children.

The kid’s station will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

The “Got the Kids Covered!” Covered Bridge Celebration kids’ area will include:

• CCDP/TNStrong Teens — prize station and goNoodle provided by Healthier Tennessee Communities inside the CCDP office

• Owl’s Nest children’s consignment

• Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library

• UT Extension/ 4 – H — toilet paper roll bird feeders, seed bombs and snow cones.

• LifeMatters (Terri Backlund) — fruit balancing game, coloring books, nutrition tattoos

• BABE Breastfeeding Coalition/Southern Appalachian Birth Network/Carter County Health Department — baby rest stop

• Carter County Health Department — Allison Foster helping children create sun safety bracelets

• Youth Villages

• Macaroni Kid — painting rocks

• Treadway Travel

• Camp Tap-A-Win-Go — bracelet craft

• American Heritage Girls — cookie decorating

• Frontier Health Regional Family Intervention Program — Northeast Regional Family Intervention Program

The Bonnie Kate will feature a variety of activities, including:

Saturday, June 10

• 11 a.m. — Mr. Bill & Bodie Show

• Noon — Kids’ Yoga with Ascend Yoga

• 1 p.m. — Franklin taekwondo demonstration and free class passes for all kids

• 2 p.m. — East Tennessee Ballet Academy dancers

• 3 p.m. — Trinity Arts Center dancers

• 4 p.m. — Jack and the Beanstalk by Bonnie Kate Theater