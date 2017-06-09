Former ETSU baseball coach Tony Skole says goodbye to his players

JOHNSON CITY — After 18 seasons Tony Skole is saying goodbye to the ETSU baseball program and going home.

Skole has been hired as the head baseball coach at the citadel, a school where he’s enshrined in the hall of fame after playing both baseball and football.

Skole, went 436 and 509 during his time with the blue and gold including 30-29 this past season..

he said it was difficult to say goodbye to his team, but the timing was right for a return to Charleston.

“Yesterday was probably one of the most difficult days I ever had as a coach having to reach out to my players and letting them know I was leaving it was 3 or 4 hours of very emotional emotional moments and not an easy day for me.”

“Of course it’s my alma mater and the relationships with the people that are down there and when you ever get the chance to go back and coach at your alma mater it’s something special, so I wouldn’t say you are looking at anything as far as comparison which one is better than the other it’s just a unique opportunity for me to get to go back.”

Skole will become only the 3rd coach in over 50 years at the Citadel.