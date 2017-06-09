First RatRod summit happening in Bristol, expected to attract hundreds to region

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL)- Friday kicks off the first annual RatRod summit at Holston Mountain Brewing company in Bristol.

The event will showcase hundreds of cars, motorcycles, and even boats that people built from scratch out of just about everything.

Ella Daugherty, the owner of Holston River Brewing Company said this is the first ever RatRod summit and it’s expected to attract hundreds of people to Bristol.

“Our goal is to make this an annual event, to hold it here, and just make it larger every time,” Daugherty said.

The event kicks off tonight and goes through Sunday with live music, activities for kids including a junior RatRod bike and wagon show, and food and drink vendors.

Part of the admission to the event goes to benefit the Breast Cancer Foundation. For more information click here: http://www.hrbrewingco.com/rat-rods/

