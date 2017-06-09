ETSU tennis audit closed, Yaser Zaatini issues statement ahead of public release

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hear the results of the university’s audit involving former tennis coach Yaser Zaatini this afternoon, according to Audit Committee Chairman David Golden.

Following Friday morning’s Audit Committee meeting, which included an executive session, Golden confirmed the audit is now closed and the findings will be released publicly later in the day.

Zaatini resigned abruptly in March with no explanation, but public records revealed he agreed to pay ETSU $31,000 over three years. Zaatini said his resignation was “no admission of malfeasance.”

ETSU officials previously notified the district attorney about the investigation, but First Judicial District Attorney General Tony Clark said in May he had not requested a criminal investigation.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Zaatini’s attorney Don Spurrell released a statement to us on behalf of the former tennis coach:

“Yaser Zaatini is a two-time All American at ETSU, his alma mater, and dedicated himself to recruiting and cultivating players from around the world to bring home 15 conference tennis championships to ETSU as head tennis coach. His determination to field championship caliber teams made the financial management of such a challenge extremely difficult. Yaser appreciates the support of the East Tennessee State community and at the appropriate time he will fully explain the coaching and budgetary decisions he made during his tenure.”

Spurrell confirms it is his understanding the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has performed an audit as well.

“The Comptroller’s Office has broad authority to review Tennessee’s public universities,” Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Public Information Officer John Dunn said. “It is our policy not to comment further.”

We’ll provide updates on this story as more details are released throughout the day.

