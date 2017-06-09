ETSU Board of Trustees approve nearly 4 percent tuition increase for undergraduate,

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees approved an almost 4 percent tuition increase for undergraduate and graduate students.

On Friday, the board approved a 3.97 percent increase in maintenance and mandatory fees.

For in-state undergraduate students taking 15 hours, this will mean an additional $172 per semester. In-state graduate students taking 9 credit hours will pay an additional $188 per semester.

The board also approved fee increases of 2 percent for Quillen College of Medicine students, as well as a 3 percent increase for Gatton College of Pharmacy.

