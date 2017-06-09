Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Oneida, TN teen

ONEIDA (WATE) – An East Tennessee Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Oneida, Tenn.
Desirae Roysdon, 17, was last seen at a relative’s home on June 7. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says she has a medical condition that makes it difficult for her to breathe and she is without her medication.
She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt and pajama pants.
Anyone with information should call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 663-2245 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
