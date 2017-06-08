UVa-Wise Has 30 Student-Athletes Honored for Academic Success

WISE – – Thursday 30 UVa-Wise student-athletes were honored for their academic success by the Mountain East Conference. Thirteen Cavaliers were named to the All-MEC Academic Team which requires the student-athlete to have a grade point average of 3.7 or higher while 17 more student-athletes made the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll which requires a grade point average of 3.25 or better.

Softball led the way as the program placed seven on the All-MEC Academic Team while four more garnered Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll acclaim.