TWRA: Catfish in Elizabethton pond died as a result of stress

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – After several people reached out to us with concerns about dead fish in a pond on the Northeast State Community College Workforce Development Complex property in Elizabethton, we reached out to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials for answers.

TWRA’s Matthew Cameron said the agency received a large shipment of catfish from an Alabama hatchery, which TWRA has used in the past.

Cameron said the fish were much larger than expected and said the long trip put stress on the fish, and they died.

He wanted to assure the public that there are no problems with the water in the pond.

Northeast State said the pond is not part of its lease on the building.

