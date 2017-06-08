Thousands of pet supplies provided through Bristol Fair $2 Tuesday

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Bristol Fair organizers say their mission to help a local animal shelter was a huge success.

The Bristol Fair hosted $2 Tuesday. This allowed people to get into the fair for just a couple of bucks with a pet supply donation.

Organizers tell us the Tri-Cities region provided more than 2,200 cans of pet food, 150 pounds of litter and over 200 pounds of dry food.

The donations will be given to the Bridge Home No Kill shelter in Blountville.

