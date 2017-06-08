TDOT crews start removal of X-Lite guardrail terminals in Hawkins Co.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(Source: http://www.barriersystemsinc.com)

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation started the removal of a brand of guardrails that were involved in at least four deadly crashes across the state in Hawkins County Thursday morning.

TDOT crews are removing around 1,800 of the X-Lite guardrail terminals statewide, and about 330 here in the Tri-Cities.

The cost of the removal is around $3.4 million.

The money will come from TDOT’s maintenance fund, which comes from the state’s portion of the tax on fuel.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s