Police: Suspect sought in Morristown pharmacy robbery

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – The Morristown Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed a pharmacy of oxycodone pills Wednesday night.

The robbery was reported just after 8 p.m. at CVS Pharmacy, 2114 East Andrew Johnson Highway. The suspect had a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded oxycodone from the pharmacist. After receiving the pills, he ran out the front door, behind the pharmacy, and was seen getting into a silver Cadillac or Chrysler 300. He and another person in the vehicle went west on Andrew Johnson Highway.

The suspect is described as around 5-feet-2 to 5-feet-4 weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He is shown in surveillance photos wearing a black or dark blue and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a beige wide-brimmed hat. He had tattoos on his left arm and possible his right arm.

Anyone with information should call the Hamblen County Dispatch Center at (423) 585-2701 or the anonymous Morristown Police Department tip line at (423) 585-1833.