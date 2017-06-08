Seymour advances to 400mH final on Saturday at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. (June 8, 2017) – Senior Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) is heading to the 400 meter hurdle finals at the NCAA Championships after posting a time of 57.22 on Thursday night at historic Hawyard Field.

Seymour qualified after posting one of the two next fastest times out of three heats. The final will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 7:57 p.m. (E.T.) / 4:57 p.m. (PT) and will be broadcasted on ESPN beginning at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

By advancing to the 400mH final, the New Providence, Bahamas native has earned First Team All-American status in the women’s 400mH.

In the first heat of the event, Seymour surged towards the end of the race to finish third and just miss out on second place and automatically qualifying as the second place finisher was just .7 seconds ahead.

Seymour was a part of one of the fastest heats at the NCAA Championships as she had to compete against four of the top five fastest times heading into the meet. Heading into the final, Seymour has the eighth fastest time and will compete against athletes from the University of Southern California (USC), Arizona, Texas and LSU.

Seymour becomes the first ETSU female individual athlete to advance to the event final since 2009 when Heidi Dahl did so in the 1500m.

It is the second straight year that ETSU has had athletes recognized as All-Americans with Seymour earning First Team honors and Michael Williams earning Second Team honors last season.