Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $435 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Powerball jackpot soars to an estimated $435 million as no ticket matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The drawing did, though, produce nearly 45,000 winning tickets in Virginia.

The Virginia Lottery expects to sell about $3 million worth of Powerball tickets between last night’s drawing and 10 p.m. Saturday when sales for Saturday’s drawing are cut off.

If one ticket matches all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, the winner will have the choice of taking the full $435 million jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time cash option of approximately $273.1 million before taxes.

