Northeast State President Dr. Janice Gilliam announces retirement

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Northeast State Community College’s President, Dr. Janice Gilliam, has announced her retirement.

She sent a letter to the Tennessee Board of Regents on Thursday.

Richard Locker with the TBR says Gilliam’s retirement will be effective on June 30th.

This comes after faculty members at Northeast State issued at ‘vote of no confidence’ against Gilliam earlier this year.

We are waiting to receive that letter from the TBR and will share more details as soon as they become available.

