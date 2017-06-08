New art sculptures installed in downtown Johnson City area

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday marked the completion of the third cycle of the installation of public art sculptures in Johnson City.

There were 14 sculptures erected during this cycle. The sculptures can be seen at the intersection of University Parkway and throughout the downtown area.

Nancy Fischman, vice chair of the public art committee, said they put out a call for artist to submit their works and 44 entered their sculptures.

Well-known sculptor Bill Brown was the committee’s juror who narrowed it down to 14 pieces.

Each sculpture has a sign identifying the artist who made that particular piece of art.

The sculptures are paid for through donations to the committee and the city assists with the erection of the art.

When a piece is taken down the public then has the chance to buy the sculpture for the city from whichever artist made it.

The committee hopes to grow the presence of art throughout the city through these displays.