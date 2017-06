KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A multiple vehicle crash happened on Interstate 26 eastbound around mile marker 6 near the Rock Springs exit just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

We reached out to officials with the Kingsport police and fire departments for details about the crash. There is no word yet on if anyone was injured in the crash.

Crews cleared the scene around 9 a.m., and traffic resumed through the area.

