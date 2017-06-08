Jonesborough man to face kidnapping, assault, vandalism charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Jonesborough man on multiple charges after a kidnapping was reported early Thursday morning at the sheriff’s office.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies spoke with the victim who said her boyfriend — Johnny Malone, 46 — had been drinking and started assaulting her at their home.

The victim said Malone broke her cell phone and allegedly told her if she tried to leave he would shoot her.

According to the release, after Malone passed out, the victim got in her vehicle and went to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later made contact with Malone at the residence and arrested him.

Malone was charged with kidnapping, simple domestic assault and vandalism, and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $25,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.