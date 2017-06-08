HCSO: Cause of death undetermined in case of woman’s body found in septic pond

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office officials said the cause of death of a woman whose body was found in a septic tank overflow pond back in April is still undetermined.

According to a HCSO news release, the body of Donna Marie Young, 38, was found by deputies on April 5 in the pond behind a home on Meadowview Road in Rogersrville.

Young’s body was identified and sent for an autopsy.

Forensic pathologists have since said that Young’s cause of death is still unknown.

HCSO officials said an investigation into the woman’s death is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s detective division at 272-6514 or 272-4848.

