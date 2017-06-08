HCSO: Cause of death undetermined in case of woman’s body found in septic pond

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Donna Young (Source: Hawkins County Sheriff's Office)

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office officials said the cause of death of a woman whose body was found in a septic tank overflow pond back in April is still undetermined.

According to a HCSO news release, the body of Donna Marie Young, 38, was found by deputies on April 5 in the pond behind a home on Meadowview Road in Rogersrville.

Young’s body was identified and sent for an autopsy.

Forensic pathologists have since said that Young’s cause of death is still unknown.

HCSO officials said an investigation into the woman’s death is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s detective division at 272-6514 or 272-4848.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s