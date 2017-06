JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A popular Johnson City restaurant will close for a couple of weeks for renovations.

Firehouse Restaurant on West Walnut Street said it will temporarily close starting Monday, June 12.

Firehouse is working on a major kitchen upgrade and carry-out expansion project.

The restaurant said it will continue catering during the closure, and plans to reopen the restaurant on Tuesday, June 27.

