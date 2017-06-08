ETSU baseball coach Tony Skole set to take the same position at the Citadel

JOHNSON CITY — What News Channel 11 sports first reported last week is very close to becoming official.

Several reports out of Charleston, SC say that ETSU baseball coach Tony Skole is returning to his alma mater.

Skole has or will accept the same coaching position at The Citadel.

Skole has been with the Bucs since 1999, putting the program into the spotlight with numerous players of the year and a pitcher of the year .

Skole graduated from the Citadel in 1991 and was enshrined in the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2011, playing on both the baseball and football teams.

Skole has a press conference called for Friday morning at 10am in Johnson City.