ETSU baseball coach Tony Skole set to take the same position at the Citadel

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY — What News Channel 11 sports first reported last week is very close to becoming official.

Several reports out of Charleston, SC say that ETSU baseball coach Tony Skole is returning to his alma mater.
Skole has or will accept the same coaching position at The Citadel.
Skole has been with the Bucs since 1999, putting the program into the spotlight with numerous players of the year and a pitcher of the year .
Skole graduated from the Citadel in 1991 and was enshrined in the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2011, playing on both the baseball and football teams.
Skole has a press conference called for Friday morning at 10am in Johnson City.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s