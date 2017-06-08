Elite 2020 RB commits to Vols

Rising sophomore running back Mile Friday of Peachtree Ridge High School in Suwanee, Ga., announced Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Friday chose the Vols over early scholarship offers from more than 15 other schools, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, less than three weeks after he picked up an offer from Tennessee, giving Vols coach Butch Jones’ staff its second commitment for the 2020 class in less than a week.

Class of 2020 wide receiver Leonard Manuel of Ocala, Fla., committed to Tennessee on Sunday.

Friday is expected to be one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2020 class.