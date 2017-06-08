Dickey’s knuckler baffles Phillies in Braves’ 3-1 win

By CHARLES ODUMBy CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer ATLANTA (AP) – R.A. Dickey allowed only three hits in seven innings to earn his first win in five weeks and lead the Atlanta Braves over Ben Lively and the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old Dickey (4-4) set a season high with eight strikeouts. The knuckleballer gave up no walks for the first time this season. He allowed one run in his first victory since May 2 against the Mets. Dickey yielded a leadoff single to Tommy Joseph in the second and didn’t allow another hit until Odubel Herrera’s leadoff double in the seventh.

Herrera scored from second on Maikel Franco’s single to right field with two outs. Matt Kemp had a run-scoring double in Atlanta’s two-run first inning. Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his 12th save.