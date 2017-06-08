Cashews sold at Aldi stores recalled for possible glass pieces

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WATE) – A New Jersey-based company is recalling cashews sold at Aldi stores throughout the country, including Tennessee, that may contain glass pieces.

Star Snacks is recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt in 8 ounce canisters. The company issued the recall after they received reports of glass, but there have been no reports of injuries.

The cashews have a UPC code of 041498179366 and “Best By” dates of either 11-27-18 or 11-28-18.

The cashews were sold at Aldi stores in: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Anyone who has purchased these cashews should return them to your local Aldi store or simply throw them away.