Young bear hit by car on 11W in Hawkins Co.

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- A young bear is recovering after it was hit by a car in Hawkins County Tuesday afternoon.

Mount Carmel Police Chief Jeff Jackson shared photos of the bear he took just after it was hit Tuesday right around the noon hour on Highway 11W.

Chief Jackson said police shut down traffic and tried to keep an eye on the bear until officials with TWRA arrived on scene.

“It was having a hard time moving, it was kind of swaying back and forth you could tell it was hurt pretty bad, it looked like it was getting lethargic, at that point we decided to give it some water and it did revive it up,” Jackson said.

TWRA officials transported the bear to the Appalachian Bear Rescue.

Wednesday afternoon officials with the rescue said the bear was bruised, and had road rash, but that the bear was able to slowly move and climb.

Chief Jackson said the person who hit the bear was cited for not immediately reporting the accident.

