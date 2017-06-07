Woman, 19, faces multiple drug dealing charges after traffic stop in Johnson City

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A woman from Kingsport is behind bars in Washington County after a traffic stop in Johnson City.

Deputies said they stopped a 2018 Ford Escape in the 3600 block of South Greenwood Drive.

When deputies approached the vehicle and noted that they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

The woman inside agreed to a search of the vehicle.

Deputies found 20 grams of cocaine, 113.5 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of THC Wax, 48 ounces of liquid codeine, 64 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia, grinders, scales baggies and glass smoking pipes.

Zoe Stout, age 19 of Kingsport, has been charged with felony counts of possession of schedule 6, 5. 4. and 2 for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. In addition, deputies found more than $1700 in cash.

Stout’s bond has been set at 41,000. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County Sessions Court.

