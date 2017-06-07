UCSO: Erwin couple to face multiple charges involving child sex crimes

Bobby Tipton and Barbara Tipton (Courtesy of the Unicoi County Sheriff's Office)

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an Erwin couple on several charges Wednesday involving child sex crimes.

According to a UCSO news release, Bobby Gene Tipton and his wife, Barbara Jo Tipton, were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at their home in the 300 block of Wilson Road.

Bobby Gene Tipton was charged with facilitating statutory rape and domestic violence abuse, as well as other charges.

Barbara Jo Tipton was charged with statutory rape and soliciting sex from a minor, as well as other charges.

The pair were both scheduled to appear in Unicoi County Sessions Court on June 15.

UCSO officials said an investigation into the couple is ongoing.

