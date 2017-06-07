TBI: Fugitive wanted for shooting at deputies captured in Claiborne County

TAZEWELL, TN (WATE) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that David DeWayne Evans, 31, was captured in Claiborne County.

Evans was wanted for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony in connection with two separate incidents in which Claiborne County deputies were chasing him and he fired shots.

Previous story: Deputy injured during Claiborne Co. chase; suspect on the run

Court paperwork in Claiborne County notes on May 31, a deputy tried stopping Evans, but they say he sped away leading the deputy to Forge Ridge Road in Harrogate. Investigators say Evans was going double the speed limit in his vehicle, a black Kia Amanti four-door sedan, and slammed on the brakes a number of times. It’s believed it was a way to force the deputy to hit him.

At one point, the deputy told E911 dispatchers he saw Evans’ hand come above the moon roof holding a pistol and fired the weapon. The deputy adds in the report Evans pointed the weapon towards his patrol unit and continued firing.

The deputy eventually lost control of his car, ran into an embankment and hit trees. He was taken to the hospital and released.