Study finds pregnancy seems safe for breast cancer survivors

In this December 2016 photo provided by Dana J. Palmer, Sarah Murray and her husband, Tom, hold their newborn son, Owen, at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn. Sarah Murray is participating in research on whether it's safe for breast cancer survivors who want to get pregnant to temporarily suspend taking hormone-blocking drugs usually recommended for five years after initial treatment. She was only 29 and planning her wedding when her breast cancer was found in 2013. (Dana J. Palmer via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children. Those who later became pregnant were no more likely to have their cancer come back than those who did not have a baby.

This was true even if their cancers were the type fueled by hormones, which soar during pregnancy and theoretically might spur a recurrence.

It’s a big issue – the average age of moms has been rising and more women are being diagnosed with breast cancer in their childbearing years. About 11 percent of new breast cancer cases in the U.S. are in women under 45.

The study involved more than 1,200 women in Europe. Results were discussed at an American Society of Clinical Oncology conference that ended Tuesday in Chicago.

