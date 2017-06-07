Sears Holdings confirms Kmart store in Johnson City to close; Liquidation begins June 15

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Sears Holdings confirmed to News Channel 11 Wednesday morning that the Kmart store in Johnson City will close later this year.

According to a company representative, the store will close in early September. Until then, the store will remain open for customers.

The Johnson City location will begin its liquidation sale on June 15.

Sears Holdings told News Channel 11, “We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced. We often hear from our members who are disappointed when we close a store, but our Shop Your Way membership platform, websites and mobile apps allow us to maintain these valued relationships long after a store closes its doors.”

Sears Holdings says associates at the Johnson City store are eligible to receive severance and can apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores.

Most of the associates work part-time.

