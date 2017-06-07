Toddler fatally shot 7-year-old cousin in Tennessee; Man wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN/AP) – Police in Tennessee say a toddler apparently shot a 7-year-old cousin to death at an apartment.

Nashville police said in a news release that Harmony Warfield died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday.

An investigation revealed the girl had been accidentally shot by her 2-year-old cousin.

Authorities say Harmony was inside an apartment with four other relatives—her 29-year-old aunt and three children ages 14, 11, and 2—when the shooting happened.

According to Metro police, the children were in the kitchen when a shot was heard. The 14-year-old reported the 2-year-old was holding a pistol. Police say that pistol has yet to be recovered.

Detectives were reportedly told the aunt’s friend, 27-year-old Anthony Sanders, was outside when the shot was fired, went inside to see what happened, and ran from the area.

Sanders is now wanted for questioning by Metro police. Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.