Peyton Manning to advise Riddell on product development

By Published:
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning warms up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Peyton Manning will be advising helmet manufacturer Riddell on product development. The five-time NFL MVP, who retired after the 2015 season, wore Riddell’s helmets and shoulder pads throughout his career. His insights will be used to help inform the many aspects of helmet design and development for the company. He also will work with the company as its first brand ambassador through its grass roots initiative “Smarter Football.” Riddell also designs and develops other protective sports equipment, head impact monitoring technologies, apparel and related accessories. “I have been fortunate to play the game of football,” Manning says, “and partnering with Riddell is the right opportunity to positively impact the sport when protection is a constant focus for athletes of all ages. “This is something I am personally invested in. I’ve always wanted to serve as an ambassador to the game and my role with Riddell enables me to expand my contributions to football.”

