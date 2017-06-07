Mitchell inks with Tusculum Basketball

By Published:

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Brandon Mitchell has signed a national letter of intent to attend Tusculum and play basketball for the Pioneers announced TC men’s head coach Nick Pasqua.

 

Mitchell, a 6-7 forward from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who played his prep career at Salem High School.  A four-year letterman with the Sundevils, he averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots per game. He was named team captain and was tabbed the Defensive Player of the Year.

 

“We are very excited to add Brandon to the Tusculum program. He comes from a talent-rich high school basketball area in Virginia Beach and will add immediate depth and athleticism to our front court,” said Pasqua.  “He is very long, with a 6-11 wingspan, and is an explosive athlete.  He will be a nice match in our up-tempo system.”

