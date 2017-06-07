Michael Todd Barnett selected as Science Hill High School’s new principal

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City School System announced starting July 1 that Michael Todd Barnett will assume the top post at Science Hill High School.

Barnett has worked as a teacher or assistant principal at the school since 1998, and has been in education for almost 30 years.

He will be taking over for Melanie Riden-Bacon, who will now serve as an assistant principal for alternative learning.

The following is a release from Johnson City Schools:

Michael “Todd” Barnett has been selected as the new principal of Science Hill High School.

He will officially take the helm on July 1. Barnett is taking over for Melanie Riden-Bacon who will serve as assistant principal for alternative learning.

With almost thirty years in education, Barnett began his career as a high school math teacher in Carter County Schools. In 1998, he joined the math department at Science Hill High School.

Barnett has served as one of Science Hill’s assistant principals since 2003.

Barnett earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Tennessee and his master’s of teaching from East Tennessee State University. In 2002, he completed his specialist in education at Lincoln Memorial University.

“I am extremely honored to be selected to serve as the next principal of Science Hill High School,” said Barnett. “Science Hill has a long history of excellence in education and we want to continue that excellence. Having been a part of “The Hill” since 1998, I have experienced our faculty’s, staff’s and community’s commitment to providing an exceptionally rich learning environment for all our students. I look forward to serving alongside an incredibly talented and motivated staff to create opportunities and experiences for all students to reach their fullest potential during their time at Science Hill.”

Dr. Steve Barnett, who will lead Johnson City Schools as superintendent beginning July 1, believes Barnett is the perfect choice. “Mr. Barnett has the heart and work ethic of a servant leader,” Barnett said. “His passion for meeting the needs of students, vision for SHHS as we move forward, and his desire to collaborate with staff to continue enhancing the rich academic history of Science Hill set him apart and will make him an excellent principal.”

