Manufacturer to build auto parts plant in Hawkins County, creating 60 jobs

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – An automotive parts manufacturer will soon set up shop in the Tri-Cities region, creating dozens of jobs.

Miyake Forging North America Corporation announced it will build a new automotive bearing parts manufacturing facility in Surgoinsville. It’s an investment of $13.7 million in our region.

This will be the company’s first U.S. manufacturing operations and will create 60 new jobs in Hawkins County.

The 45,000 square foot facility will be located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park and it is expected to begin operations in early 201

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Miyake Forging North America Corporation officials today announced the company will build a new automotive bearing parts manufacturing facility in Surgoinsville.

Miyake Forging North America Corporation will create 60 jobs and invest $13.7 million in the company’s first U.S. manufacturing operations that will better supply the company’s North American customers due to increased product demand.

“I’d like to welcome Miyake to Tennessee and look forward to the company’s future in Hawkins County,” Rolfe said. “Tennessee prides itself on craftsmanship and manufacturing excellence and I’m pleased that Miyake has chosen to call Tennessee home.”

Miyake will build a 45,000-square-foot facility in Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Hawkins County.

The facility, which is expected to be operational by early 2018, will manufacture automotive bearing parts through hot and cold forging processes. As a top bearing parts manufacturer, Miyake develops and manufactures parts that are used in a diverse variety of precision machines including automobiles.

“I have a great feeling about opening our new facility in Hawkins County,” Miyake Forging North

America President Akitoshi Fujikawa said. “At Miyake, we are very happy to expand our business in the United States of America. We are extremely thankful to all of the people who helped make this happen. We hope to grow and contribute our humble efforts to the prosperity of Hawkins County and the United States.”

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority applauded Miyake for its investment in Hawkins County.

“We are pleased to welcome Miyake Forging North America to Hawkins County,” Hawkins County Mayor Melville Bailey said. “Miyake’s decision to locate in Phipps Bend Industrial Park reinforces our position that Hawkins County offers the quality of workforce that industries need and want. We look forward to working with the company in any way possible to ensure many prosperous years in Hawkins County.”

“TVA and the Holston Electric Cooperative congratulate Miyake Forging North America Corporation on its announcement to locate and create new quality job opportunities in Surgoinsville, Tennessee,” said John Bradley, TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development. “We are pleased to partner with the State of Tennessee, Hawkins County Industrial Board, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Managing Committee to facilitate Miyake’s new location decision.”

Surgoinsville and Hawkins County are represented in the Tennessee General Assembly by Sen. Frank Niceley (R- Strawberry plains) and Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville).