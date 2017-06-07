Homicide investigation ‘active and ongoing’ nearly 6 months after body found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators are following up on dozens of tips after a Tri-Cities woman was found dead on Christmas Eve and they’re still asking for the public’s help.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year-old Keila Marie Taylor was found dead in a riverbank off Herb Hodge Road in December.

Nearly six months later, investigators say they’ve received dozens of tips about Taylor’s death and they’ve even traveled out of state for interviews all while neighbors are still wondering what happened to Taylor.

Travis Williams is an avid fisherman and he enjoys fishing along the Watauga River.

“Just trying to catch a few fish here in the afternoon, relaxing,” Williams said.

Along that river bank is where investigators say Taylor’s body was found. Williams is left wondering what happened.

“Every day that passes by it makes you feel obviously a crime is not solved,” Williams said.

Captain Shawn Judy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve received several tips and they’re following several leads, one of those tips even led them out of state.

“We’ve had to actually leave the state and go interview someone incarcerated somewhere else,” Captain Judy said.

Judy hopes that these leads can help investigators find out who is responsible.

“It’s more discouraging for us because we’ve not given closure to the family,” Captain Judy said.

Neighbors are also hoping for answers. Terri Weaks said the area is quiet but she’s hoping for more police patrols.

“There are a lot of people up and down this river all the time, a lot of people,” Weaks said.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto asked Captain Judy if they’re confident they can catch the person or people responsible and he said yes.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in this case.

If you have any information that can help investigators call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.

