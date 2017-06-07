HAPPENING TODAY: Inaugural Downtown Mile in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Wednesday marks National Running Day and to celebrate Downtown Johnson City will host the inaugural Downtown Mile for kids, beginners, and experienced runners. Runners of all groups will compete in races designed for their skill levels.

The event starts are 7:00 p.m. and will impact traffic in downtown. The races will start and finish on Main Street. Runners will travel East Market Street to South Roan, down Water Street to Buffalo and over Tipton and Spring Streets.

The Downtown Mile will continue through 9:00 p.m.

The event is hosted by Goose Chase, Yee Haw Brewery, Fleet Feet, We Run Events and others.

It’s not too late to join, see info below:

The festivities begin at 7 p.m. with three races; the Kid’s Race (10 & under) at 7 p.m., the Open Race at 7:30 p.m. and finishing with the Fleet Feet Elite Race at 8 p.m.

Awards will be given to the top participants in each category with prize money for the top three male and female runners in the Elite Race.

The Fleet Feet Elite race will be very exciting as it has drawn runners from not only Northeast Tennessee but also from Knoxville, Boone, Berkeley, CA and Greeneville, SC

“We anticipate this to be a fast race as most of the elite category will run a 5-minute mile or less for the men and 7-minute mile for the ladies,” states Karen Hubbs, Race Director. “We hope that the community will join us for all the races but especially the elite race. This is going to be an exciting event for all to see.”

The packet pickup, awards ceremony and post-race celebration will be held at Yee Haw Brewery (126 Buffalo St, Johnson City, TN). Runners can still register for all three races online until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening or Wednesday during packet pickup from 4-7 p.m. at Yee Haw Brewery.

For more information about the 1-Mile USATF-certified course, award categories, and prizes, parking areas, and road closures please visitwww.DowntownMileJC.com. For more information about The Goose Chase, visit http://www.TheGooseChase.org and like The Goose Chase on Facebook and Instagram.

