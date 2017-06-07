Foltynewicz sharp as Braves pound Phillies 14-1

By CHARLES ODUMBy CHARLES ODUMAP Sports Writer ATLANTA (AP) – Mike Foltynewicz allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings, Nick Markakis drove in five runs and the Atlanta Braves crushed Philadelphia 14-1 on Wednesday night to end the Phillies’ four-game winning streak. Markakis had two-run doubles in the seventh and eighth as the Braves scored a combined 10 runs in the two innings. Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer. After the Braves stretched the lead to 12-0 in the eighth, Phillies manager Pete Mackanin brought in utility infielder Andres Blanco for his debut as a pitcher. Blanco gave up a two-run homer to Matt Adams. The Braves, who lost the first two games of the four-game series, beat the Phillies for the first time in six tries this season. Jerad Eickhoff (0-7) remained winless through 12 starts. It’s the longest stretch of starts without a win for a Phillies pitcher since Cliff Lee’s 13-game streak in 2012. Eickhoff allowed four runs, three earned, in five innings.

