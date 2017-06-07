Deputies charge Bristol, Va. woman after pursuit in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Bristol, Va. woman on multiple charges following a police pursuit in the county on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies saw a 2011 Nissan Altima being driven by Brandi N. Barker, 30, who was wanted on a warrant out of Washington County, traveling on Enterprise Road.

When deputies tried to stop her vehicle, Barker refused to stop and continued driving onto Hillman Highway, back onto Interstate 81 — both north and southbound — and then on Lee Highway.

Barker’s vehicle finally stopped on the Exit 22 southbound ramp.

While she was being placed into custody, deputies saw a baggie with approximately an ounce of crystal methamphetamine sticking out of Barker’s shorts.

Barker handed the baggie to a detective at the scene.

She was arrested and charged with felony elude, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and driving while suspended. Barker was also served with the warrant out of the county and was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.