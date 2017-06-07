Bucs Garner wins World Long Drive Championship at Clash in the Canyon

MESQUITE, Nev. (June 7, 2017) – Just a year into her professional long-drive career, ETSU women’s assistant golf coach Chloe Garner won the women’s World Long Drive Championship at the Clash in the Canyon in Mesquite, Nevada on Wednesday.

Garner, who started her long-drive career last year, defeated Heather Manfredda in the opening round and followed that victory with a win over Sandra Carlborg in the semifinals to earn a birth and a rematch in the championship with Phillis Meti, who defeated Garner last year in the 2016 world championship.

ETSU’s assistant coach Garner won her first-ever championship on Wednesday as she defeated two-time champion, Meti. Garner annihilated her first drive 342 yards. Meti’s farthest drive was 310 yards, and the 32-yard difference gave Garner her first-ever long-drive championship.

“If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best. If Phillis is the best, then that is who I have to beat,” said Garner. “I want her out there hitting her best, so I have to be out there hitting my best.”

The Clash in the Canyon was the first major long-drive event held in Mesquite, generally regarded as the home of long-drive, since the 2012 world championship.