Bristol Challenger League gets $10,000 from the Pittsburgh Pirates

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A new Bristol, Va little league team for children with special needs just received a big donation from a national baseball team.

The Challenger League in Bristol started earlier this year, it caters to children who never had the opportunity to play baseball. It also teaches them social skills and how to just have fun.

The Pittsburgh Pirates Major League Team, as well as the Bristol, Va minor league team, presented the Challenge league with a $10,000 check Tuesday night to help them grow their program.

50 kids ages four to 22 years old are currently on the team, their baseball field specially designed for their needs thanks to grant funding secured earlier in the year.

A Pittsburgh Pirates representative said their organization is all about community involvement and they wanted to show their support. organizers have big plans to broaden the program.

“Now with this type of donation we can attract a different league and start a senior challenger baseball program of 15 older plus with no cap,” Travis Campbell of the Bristol, Va Little League said.

Parents we spoke with said their kids adore the program and it gives them the opportunity to make friends and be a part of a team sport.

“It’s just awesome that we have developed our own little community between the parents and we encourage each other and the kids have really gotten to know each other, we’re going to be sad this is the last game,” Shelly Wiseman said.

Organizers said this money will also help them pay back vendors and continue this opportunity for children in our region. Tuesday night was their last game of the season but she’s looking forward to the program potentially having sports like basketball, swimming and bowling into the program.

Organizers made that field handicap accessible in less than 150 days for those kids to enjoy.

