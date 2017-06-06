Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame to induct 2017 class

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Six people will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in June.

Class of 2017 is the 19th group to be inducted. Inductees include: Sally Bell, Christine Grant, Rick Insell, Louise O’Neal, Sheryl Swoopes and Kara Wolters.

During induction weekend, there will be an autograph session, the induction ceremony and more.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame will have free admission June 9-June 11 to honor the occasion.

For more information, visit the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s website.

